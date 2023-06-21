Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $63.54 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Ardor has a market capitalization of $63.54 million and approximately $950,481.43 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00042004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00029864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

