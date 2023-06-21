Aries Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $256.60 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

