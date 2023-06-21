Aries Wealth Management Raises Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $2,277,135,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,055,000 after purchasing an additional 804,563 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,924.1% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 538,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,403,000 after purchasing an additional 524,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after buying an additional 446,033 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ARE opened at $114.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.64 and a 12-month high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

