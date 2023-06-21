Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Director David S. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $151.54 and a 12 month high of $219.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.82.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,254,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,532,000 after purchasing an additional 416,605 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

