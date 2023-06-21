Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0379 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ARESF opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ARESF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

