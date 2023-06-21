Arun Pattabhiraman Sells 34,589 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 34,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $503,615.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 510,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,621.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CXM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. 1,879,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,820. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CXM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

