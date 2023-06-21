Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02. 14,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 484,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Arvinas Stock Down 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 227.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,718,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,217,000 after acquiring an additional 58,561 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Arvinas by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,340,000 after acquiring an additional 606,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,273,000 after acquiring an additional 119,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 19.0% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,570,000 after acquiring an additional 594,488 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

