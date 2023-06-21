Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVNGet Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02. 14,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 484,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Arvinas Stock Down 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 227.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,718,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,217,000 after acquiring an additional 58,561 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Arvinas by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,340,000 after acquiring an additional 606,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,273,000 after acquiring an additional 119,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 19.0% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,570,000 after acquiring an additional 594,488 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.