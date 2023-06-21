AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up 1.4% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

