Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 4,544 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.76. 18,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,609. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

