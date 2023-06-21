Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 0.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 44,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,932. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

