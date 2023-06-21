Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $14.24 Million Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,556 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 6.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 2.16% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $14,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:PFM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,497. The firm has a market cap of $685.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $38.34.
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
