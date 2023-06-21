Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.66 Million Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000.

NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,328. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

