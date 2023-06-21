Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,320 Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.33% of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

HYHG stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.36. 5,835 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $70.22.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Profile

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

