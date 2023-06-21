Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter.

QWLD stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $102.88. The company had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $83.39 and a 12-month high of $104.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $82.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

