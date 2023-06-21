AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $34,145.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $772,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $772,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $303,906. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in AtriCure by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

(Get Rating

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

