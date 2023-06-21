AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. 6,875,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,767,105. The company has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

