Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $12.92 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and approximately $198.06 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $12.92 or 0.00043004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00030066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,723,386 coins and its circulating supply is 345,003,936 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.