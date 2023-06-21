Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 58333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Avivagen Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

