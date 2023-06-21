Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $39.46 on Friday. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Axos Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Axos Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

