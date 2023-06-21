Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %
OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.43. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.
