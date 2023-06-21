Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.12.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZUL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of AZUL opened at $13.43 on Friday. Azul has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azul will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 83.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Azul by 930.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 140.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 697.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 74.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

