Ballswap Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week (BSP)

Ballswap (BSP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Ballswap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ballswap has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Ballswap has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and $89.87 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ballswap Profile

Ballswap launched on February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. Ballswap’s official message board is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. Ballswap’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ballswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

