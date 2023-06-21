Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Up 3%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. 4,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 21,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

