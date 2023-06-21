Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:BEMO)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BEMO stock opened at GBX 500.32 ($6.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £59.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.06 and a beta of 1.03. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 460 ($5.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 500.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 510.08.

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Company Profile

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

