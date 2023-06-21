Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:BEMO)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BEMO stock opened at GBX 500.32 ($6.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £59.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.06 and a beta of 1.03. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 460 ($5.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 500.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 510.08.
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Company Profile
