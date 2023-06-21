Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. 840,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,923. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

