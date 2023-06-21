Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 18,778 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,927,000 after purchasing an additional 113,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.24. The stock had a trading volume of 325,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,611. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.29 and a 200 day moving average of $154.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

