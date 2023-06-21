Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.99. The stock had a trading volume of 253,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,892. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The firm has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.