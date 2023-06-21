Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,161. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.65.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

