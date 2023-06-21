Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 2.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.02. 105,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.98. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

