Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $287.78 million and $7.44 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.50 or 0.06281758 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00042103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00030448 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00015709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,885,593 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,285,593 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

