Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BLCM opened at $0.35 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

