Bend DAO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $48.88 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $48.88 million and $258,141.77 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

