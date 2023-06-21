Berkshire Bank Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Berkshire Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

