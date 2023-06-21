Berkshire Bank Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Berkshire Bank decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Prologis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in Prologis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

