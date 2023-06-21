Berkshire Bank Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Berkshire Bank lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,314 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

