Berkshire Bank Sells 710 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in Salesforce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Salesforce by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $215.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $210.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $424,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,706 shares of company stock worth $146,092,561 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

