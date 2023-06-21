Beta Finance (BETA) Market Capitalization Reaches $57.12 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $57.12 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

