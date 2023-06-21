Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.23. 56,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 667,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50.

Insider Activity

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Bihua Chen bought 400,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,126,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $2,535,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $12,604,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 650.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.