Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Hits $2.15 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and $80.98 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $110.48 or 0.00385472 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,721.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00090832 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018050 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,425,131 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
