BitDAO (BIT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.48 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001457 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $4.48 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

