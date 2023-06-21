BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) Declares GBX 2.60 Dividend

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust stock remained flat at GBX 187.50 ($2.40) during trading on Wednesday. 966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 164 ($2.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 206 ($2.64). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,750.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

