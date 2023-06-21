Blockearth Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $36.50 Million (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Blockearth token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockearth has traded down 0% against the dollar. Blockearth has a total market capitalization of $36.50 million and approximately $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockearth Profile

Blockearth launched on October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io.

Buying and Selling Blockearth

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockearth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockearth using one of the exchanges listed above.

