Boston Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%.

Boston Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 196.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

BXP opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $94.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $857,967,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,628,000 after acquiring an additional 528,634 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,377,000 after acquiring an additional 77,527 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.