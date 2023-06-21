Braze (BRZE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE):

6/12/2023 – Braze had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $50.00.

6/9/2023 – Braze had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

6/9/2023 – Braze had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00.

6/9/2023 – Braze had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $45.00.

6/9/2023 – Braze had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $35.00.

6/9/2023 – Braze had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $43.00.

6/9/2023 – Braze had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00.

6/9/2023 – Braze had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $43.00.

6/9/2023 – Braze had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00.

5/17/2023 – Braze is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2023 – Braze is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Braze Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of BRZE traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.03. 1,448,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,594. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Braze’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Braze

In other Braze news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,430,712.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $153,171.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,223.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,680 over the last ninety days. 26.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Braze during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Braze by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

