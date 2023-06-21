Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Cut by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 597,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.7% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $41,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 550,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

