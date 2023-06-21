Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 58,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 402,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,082,745. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

