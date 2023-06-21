Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Up 3.7%

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.35. 64,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 117,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristow Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $776.16 million, a P/E ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $302.02 million for the quarter.

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 132,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $2,755,742.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,754,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,840,797.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 7,333 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $183,984.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,296.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 132,935 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $2,755,742.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,754,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,840,797.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,784,339 in the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 132.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 4,588.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.