Brokerages Set Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) PT at $63.86

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

ALK stock opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 107.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

