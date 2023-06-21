Brokerages Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Target Price at $4.71

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HARP shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HARP stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.83% and a negative return on equity of 473.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Hunt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

