Brokerages Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) PT at $121.88

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.88.

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 11.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Stories

